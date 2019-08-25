news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Aug. 25, GNA - Professor Margaret Kwaku, a former Municipal Chief Executive of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly has polled a total of 439 votes to win the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary election in the Hohoe Constituency.

The election, held at the St. Francis College of Education (FRANCO) auditorium, began at about 0915 hours due to a few "technical" hitches.

The rest of the candidates, Mr. Theophilus Dzimegah had a total of 233 votes, followed by Mr. Kingsley Mortey with 229 votes, Mr. Francis Dimake, 225 votes, Dr. Kennedy Ahorsu, 154 votes and Mr. Simon Kanyagui, 55 votes out of a total 1335 votes cast.

The atmosphere at the auditorium became a tensed one after Professor Kweku's votes were counted necessitating the need for police officers to calm down a group of young men who openly expressed their dissatisfaction at the turn of events.

The disturbances continued when the lights in the auditorium were turned off causing people to run out of the auditorium for safety.

The intervention of the police enabled officers from the Electoral Commission to announce the rest of the results.

