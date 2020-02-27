news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – Former Executive Director of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Ghana), Ms Gloria Ofori-Boadu has scale-up her determination to represent the chiefs and people of Abuakwa South Constituency in Parliament on New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket.



“I am offering myself as someone who has worked tirelessly for many years in the Abuakwa South Constituency to improve the lot of people especially women and it is time to serve them in Parliament,” Ms Ofori-Boadu, a legal practitioner, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra.

Ms Ofori-Boadu, who is now the President of Women's Assistance and Business Association (WABA), said, “Now is the time for a development oriented personality to pick-up and re-invigorate the legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his stewardship as a Parliamentarian for the Abuakwa South Constituency”.

Ms Ofori-Boadu, who is also a Gender and Human Rights Advocate, said she will set-up mechanism to involve the regional and constituency officers to work closely with the constituents to understand the progressive agenda of the NPP government.

“If elected, I will also create a consistent and regular consultative platform to engage traditional and opinion leaders, women and youth groups, vulnerable people, and other identifiable groups and personalities to brainstorm on development initiatives,” Ms Ofori-Boadu said.

She said she would collaborate with the Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly and the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation for the professional certified and regulated small-scale mining jobs.

“My vision is to team-up with President Akufo-Addo to make Abuakwa South a hub of economic activities so that employment opportunities will be created for thousands of people in the area”.

Ms Gloria Ofori-Boadu, promised to create jobs for her constituents through Self-employment, Leadership and Vocational (SELVOC) skills training, when giving the nod by the delegates of the constituency.

“I will promote the establishment of children and youth libraries and employment centres. Where we will have reading clubs and peer educators for disease prevention, health promotion, keep-fit exercises and other positive programmes,” she added.

Ms Ofori-Boadu said when voted into office, she would train and promote environmentally friendly and sustainable land reclamation and manage small-scale mining for sustainable jobs.

She said her promises were feasible, since she had been implementing similar initiatives in her own small ways as a native of the area.

Abuakwa South Constituency is in the Eastern Region of Ghana and has Mr Samuel Atta-Kyea, as the incumbent Member of Parliament since 2008.

According to a brief profile made available to the GNA, Ms Ofori-Boadu is a legal practitioner at GOB Law Consult and President of Women Assistance and Business Association (WABA).

She is a native of Akyem-Asafo, and the daughter of the late Sanaahene of Akyem-Asafo, Nana Ofori-Boadu.

GNA