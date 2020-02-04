news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Gwollu (UW), Feb 04, GNA - Mr Naliwie Salifu Baluwie, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Sissala West District has picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries in the Sissala West Constituency.

Four leading members of Friends of Mr Naliwie Salifu Baluwie (FONSA), a group in the District, picked the nomination forms on the former DCE's behalf ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s primaries slated for April 25, 2020 across the country in areas the party had sitting Members of Parliament.

Mr Alidu Bayana, the spokesperson for the group expressed hope that the former DCE would win the primaries considering his personality and vision to bringing hope to the youth and prosperity in the area.

"Because of Mr Salifu Naliwie’s personality, people rallying behind are drawn from dynamic backgrounds", adding that key people from both Sissala East and Sissala West were also rallying behind him to win the primaries.

“With the kind of personality that he has, people have come from various dynamic backgrounds, people from even other political parties, ethnic groups, and even religions background have all come together to support this particular man” he said.

Mr Bayana, therefore, called on all and sundry to rally behind the former DCE to win both in the upcoming primaries and subsequently the December 7 general election to take the constituency to what he termed, “far places”.

Mr Bukari Dramani Kanchuo, the Sissala West NPP Constituency Chairman, advised all party members to consider each other as a family and of the same fraternity working to achieve a common goal.

He tasked all party supporters to campaign with good messages devoid of insults to ensure that the party remained united to win the December elections convincingly.

Mr Dramani entreated the representative of the former DCE and his supporters to take their time to fill the forms before submitting to avoid errors that might lead to disqualification.

