By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Nkwanta (WN/R), Oct. 7, GNA - Mr Oscar Ofori Larbi, the former District Chief Executive (DCE) who is also the Parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Aowin Constituency has embarked on the re-graveling and re-shaping portions of the Enchi-Ellubo road.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Larbi said it was his desire to see major roads linking the capital of the Municipality Enchi, more accessible to aid the transportation of farm produce, other commodities such as cocoa beans, to the various marketing centers and also attract investors to ensure accelerated sustainable development

“The poor state of the road affects the socio-economic lives of the citizenry, hence the urgent need to re-gravel and re-sharp for the meantime,” he said.

Mr Larbi said the deplorable state of the road was also discouraging vehicles and trucks from plying that route which had affected trading in the area.

He therefore, appealed to the people of Aowin to rally behind him to enable them enter parliament in 2020 to enable him continue the good works he has been doing over the years.

Mr Wilson Abeka, a resident and a driver of the area, said, this comes as a huge relief to the residents, commuters, motorists and the transport unions who have been incessantly calling on both the Member of Parliament and Municipal Assembly to take immediate action to address the terrible state of the road and among other developmental challenges.

Mr Franklin Cudjoe, a concern citizen thanked the former DCE for his goodwill to the people of Aowin.

