By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Aboso (W/R), Nov. 3, GNA - The former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Prestea Huni-Valley district in the Western Region, Mr Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, has been elected by popular acclamation to contest the parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

Mr Cudjoe was the only person who picked nomination forms to contest in the party’s primaries.

The event was well attended by hundreds of party loyalists in the constituency and the region.

Addressing the gathering, Nana Toku, Western Regional NDC Chairman, said the responsibility of moving Prestea Huni-Vally constituency forward bestowed on every member of the party to ensure that the NDC returned to power next year.

According to him, the first step towards victory was to mobilize NDC members at the grassroots and polling station executives across the constituency.

Nana Toku called for unity in the party as NDC sought to wrestle power from the ruling government, which he claimed has disappointed the citizens of Prestea Huni-Valley and the nation as a whole.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) of Prestea Huni-Valley constituency, Mr Francis Adu Blay Koffie, on his part, bemoaned the acrimony that existed in the constituency, stressing that, this caused the party to lose the Prestea Hun-Valley seat.

He indicated that it was necessary the same mistakes were not repeated and once they avoid them, the NDC would win the Prestea Huni-Valley seat and also increase their votes for the presidency.

Mr Koffie added that since their parliamentary candidate, Mr Cudjoe was their 2016 candidate and had already been marketed throughout the constituency, it was necessary that every NDC member joined the campaign team in their respective communities.

Mr. Cudjoe expressed his profound gratitude to the party members for re-electing him as their parliamentary candidate and pledged to deliver victory for the NDC in 2020 elections.

GNA