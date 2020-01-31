news, story, article

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng, former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST), has picked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries Nomination forms to contest for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai seat.

Mr Obeng-Boateng expressed confidence of winning the seat at the party’s April Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference; assuring the teaming supporters who followed him to pick the form that; “there is a new wind for progress and development in the constituency”.

The former BOST MD seeks to annex the seat from the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament (MP) and Western North Regional Minister, Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu.

Mr Obeng Boateng told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that; “The people of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai have called on him to lead the party to reclaim its dwindling fortunes.





“Am here to unite our people for development, we need to put this constituency on the national and international development agenda. Our constituency must play a lead role in the region and the country as whole. We have resources we need marketing platforms.

“We need an MP who will play the role of an advocate for the chiefs, queen mothers, the youth, men and women, vulnerable, religious and traditional leaders, our farmers and everyone in the constituency and Alfred Obeng-Boateng is the people’s choice,” he said.

Mr Obeng-Boateng who stormed the NPP Constituency office at Bibiani with droves of supporters singing and dancing to brass band music said the crowd which followed him was ample attestation that, “am not contesting for my personal interest but for the general welfare and development of our constituency”.

He said the dynamics for Election 2020 are different and NPP as a ruling party must upscale its political message. “We have a marketable Presidential Candidate…President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, but we need winnable Parliamentary Candidates at the constituency levels to marshal the people to support us for victory 2020”.

Mr Obeng Boateng who is the Chief Executive Officer of Approachers Group of Companies appealed to all aspiring candidates to campaign with decorum devoid of personality attacks, acrimony and unfounded allegations.

He said, “Our people in the constituency have called me to represent them in Parliament, I have heeded the call. I have not been called to attack or insult anyone, am here to undertake a clean campaign and bring development to our people”.





Mr Obeng Boateng over the years have been undertaking development projects in the Constituency and most recently donated three brand new pick-up vehicles to the police in Bibiani, Sefwi Bekwai and Sefwi Wiawso to enhance their work and also gave a 110 KVA Generator valued at GH¢120,000.00 to the Bibiani Government Hospital.

The former BOST MD also launched a job enhancement programme in the constituency to give skills training to the youth with formal education.

Mr Joseph Halifax Amande, NPP Constituency Secretary for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai who handed over the Nominations forms to Mr Obeng Boateng appealed to all aspirants to campaign with decorum.

GNA