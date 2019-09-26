news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA - Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Thursday urged the international community to commit to protecting and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms.



She noted that this was key to achieving the core principles of the Agenda 2030.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Madam Botchwey made the call when she participated in a symposium on Fundamental Freedoms at the International Peace Institute in New York.

The Trygve Lie Symposium is an annual event on fundamental freedoms

It is a partnership between the international Peace Institute and the Royal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

"If the core principles of Agenda 2030 of not leaving anyone behind is to be realized, then it is incumbent on the international community to commit to promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms, which inter alia, includes ensuring that every citizen has access to good healthcare, potable water, quality education, a safe and clean environment, and is able to exercise his or her civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights," Madam Botchwey said.

She said human rights were universal, inalienable, inter-related, inter-dependent, and mutually reinforcing.

She noted that Ghana was extremely delighted to have actively engaged in negotiations in 2014 and 2015, leading to the adoption of Agenda 2030.

"Whilst doing so, we were cognisant of the need to ensure that our own national development priorities were reflected in the final document of the SDGs," she said.

The Minister said Ghana recognised that development could only thrive in an environment that promotes democracy, respect for human Rights and fundamental freedoms, and rule of law.

She said after earning the title of being the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve the goal of halving poverty under the Millennium Development Goals, Ghana was challenging herself to meet all 17 goals of the 2030 agenda.

GNA