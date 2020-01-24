news, story, article

Accra, Jan 24, GNA - Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, is scheduled to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ghana’s oldest bilateral partner in the Gulf Region.



A statement issued by the Ministry, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Friday, said during the visit scheduled for Sunday, January 26, the Minister was expected to meet the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud succeeded King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz on January 23, 2015.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister and King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud would discuss ways of improving the bilateral relations.

The relations date back to the 1960s: The era President Kwame Nkrumah.

“Ghana's relations with Riyadh is deemed to have paved the way for the expansion of its bilateral relations to the rest of the countries in the Gulf region,” the statement said.

“Saudi Arabia, therefore, continues to remain a priority partner for Ghana in the region”.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey is, thus, expected to express gratitude to the Government of the oil-rich country for being a trusted and true friend of the Government and people of Ghana, and providing support to them.

The assistance include providing scholarships for students to pursue programmes in Engineering, Pharmacy, Medicine, and Veterinary Science in Saudi universities.

It has proposed to build a medical university in the Northern Region and also 42 senior high schools across the country.

The Saudi Government donated 50 tons of date fruits to Ghana last year during the Ramadan season.

Saudi Arabia, one of the major players in the Arab world, is renowned for being the birthplace of the founder of Islam, the Prophet Mohammed; and its huge oil wealth.

GNA