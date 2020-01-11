news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA - Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, is in Turkey for a two-day working visit at the invitation of her counterpart, Mr Mevlut Cavusoglu.



A statement issued by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the visit was within the framework mechanism of bilateral consultations between Ghana and Turkey.

It would afford the two foreign ministers the opportunity to discuss issues bordering on Ghana Turkey relations and ways to strengthen and deepen them for their mutual benefits.

Madam Botchwey is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with her Turkish counterpart in the area of Information Technology and Diplomatic Archives and meet with the Grand Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

She would also hold meetings with the Acting Director of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, as well as the Director General of the Free Zones Oversees Investment Services in Turkey.

The Minister was accompanied by Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; Mr Edwin Provencal, CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation; Madam Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of Ghana Export Promotions Authority; and other high level officials from both the public and the private sectors.

The statement said ahead of the visit, Madam Botchwey met the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana to discuss issues of trade and investment and what to expect while in the transcontinental Eurasian country.

It said the Minister commended the Turkish Government and the Ambassador for playing a major role in promoting trade and investment in Ghana, while acknowledging the presence of some notable Turkish investors working in several areas of the country’s economy.

The historical visit is expected to deepen cooperation across sectors, especially in trade and investment to boost economic drive.

GNA