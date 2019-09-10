news, story, article

By Ken Sackey, GNA



Accra, Sept. 10, GNA - Five Ambassadors from Belarus, Finland, Gambia, Morocco and Suriname, accredited to Ghana by their respective countries Tuesday presented their letters of Credence to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Presenting her credentials, Imaani Ouaadil, the Morrocan envoy said she looked forward to strengthening the economic relations that existed between Ghana and her country.

She said she would, during her duty tour of Ghana, seek new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations to enhance the long-standing ties between Ghana and Morocco.

When she had her turn, the Suranamese Ambassador, Natasha Halfhuid, was confident that her country and Ghana would take their relations to new heights during her stay in Ghana.

She said Suriname, like Ghana, had huge reserves of rainforest, with an abundance of freshwater conducive for farming and eco-tourism, as well as large deposits gold, bauxite, and oil and gas.

"The abundance of all these resources presents to both Ghana and Surinarme a new chapter, as it relates to trade, investment and patnerships. Providing us with immediate opportunities for strengthening our economic ties," she stated.

On his part, the Belarusian envoy, Bril Vyacheslav, said his country was highly motivated to intensify trade and economic relations with Ghana because it was a nation with a huge economic potential.

He called for moves to ensure that the two countries moved beyond buying and selling of their goods to manufacturing, especially with Ghana’s position as the market hub of the sub region and the secretariat of the continental free trade area.

The Finnish Ambassador Jyrki Pulkkinen spoke highly of his country's educational system, which he noted had become the best in Europe, pledging Finland's readiness to place her educational policies that made their system a success at the disposal of Ghana.

To that submission, President Akufo-Addo said that Ghana was eager to tap into the rich and successful story of the education and innovation of Finland and that a Ghanaian fact-finding delegation would be constituted to visit Finland soon.

The Gambian High Commissioner, Amadu Taal, praised President Akufo-Addo's visionary leadership that was marking a new era of development for Ghana.

He also pledged to ensure that relations between Gambia and Ghana was strengthened for the benefit of the people of both countries.

President Akufo-Addo assured the five envoys that Ghana would continue to deepen relations with other nations for mutual socio-economic progress.

He called for the enhancement of economic relations between the Ghana and their respective countries.

Ghana, the President indicated, was open to investments in the areas of Agriculture, education, trade, manufacturing among other, and was committed to an open skies and free trade policy as a means to derive maximum benefit from its natural resources.

He told the envoys that the Africa Continental Free Trade Area was a major opportunity for Africa to trade among itself and also benefit from trade with others to improve its infrastructure and economies.

GNA