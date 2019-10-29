news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Shama (W/R), Oct. 29, GNA - The Shama District Assembly has reached various stages of agreement with prospective investors to start operating five new businesses under the One District One Factory initiative by the Government.

Already, Keda Ceramics has started operations and has begun expansion works following successful negotiations and business operation terms with the Assembly and relevant regulatory agencies.

Mr Joseph Amoah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), who briefed the media, said the Abuesi Fish Processing Factory had had its machines installed while the Assembly had secured funds to run a cassava processing factory.

Other private initiatives include the Nana Mensah Company, which would work in the oil palm sector, and the Agric Business Consult, to go into coconut production.

The DCE said the coming on stream of the companies would significantly improve job opportunities for the youth, raise the livelihood of the people and improve their general socioeconomic wellbeing.

Under the Planting for Food and Jobs, he said 1,329 farmers had been registered for the cultivation of maize, vegetables, rice and cassava.

The Assembly has registered more than 60,000 people onto the National Health Insurance Scheme, provided a number of CHPS compound for communities and offered improved water supply through the provision of boreholes.

Mr Amoah said some selected artisans had been assisted with tool kits to enable them to ply their trade.

The Assembly presented scholarships to about 100 tertiary students and inaugurated a committee to educate the public on the upcoming National Referendum and the District Level Elections in December, this year.

GNA