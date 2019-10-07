news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Ashaiman, Oct 7, GNA - As at 1200 hours midday five candidates, three for District Assembly and two for Unit Committees pick forms to contest in the December 17, polls.

The exercise is currently on going in all 17 electoral areas within the Ashaiman Electoral District.

Mr Justice Selorm Balie, Deputy returning officer at the Oko Mantey Electoral Area told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise was mainly to receive the forms of prospective candidates for the District and Unit Committee Elections.

"We are here to receive the forms of prospective candidates, who have filled their forms well," he said.

He said the time slated for the submission of forms was from Oct 7-11 and between the hours of 0700 hours to 1700 hours each day.

He urged aspirants to fill their forms correctly and provide the true information.

He said forms should be submitted with Tax clearance forms together with four clear and recent Post-Card photograph in colour of candidate.

He said the forms could be obtained free.

GNA