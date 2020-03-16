news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bolgatanga, March 16, GNA - Five Contestants would be contesting the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region on April 25th, 2020, to select candidates who would contest the parliamentary elections in December 2020.



The five contestants, from three constituencies include one female and four males who were vetted based on rules and regulations governing the constituency primary elections and other party certified conditions.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Cletus Innocent Ayambire, the Secretary of the National Parliamentary Vetting Committee in Upper East Region and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga at the weekend.

The contestants are Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, incumbent MP and Minister of Aviation and Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister for Navrongo Central Constituency, Fusieni Adongo, Upper East Deputy Regional Minister and Dr John Kingsley Krugu, a UK based business man, for the Zebilla Constituency and Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, Deputy Attorney General and incumbent MP for Tempane Constituency who is unopposed.

The statement noted that the National Vetting Committee had vetted and confirmed the candidates to contest the primaries and that had been accepted by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

It urged the committee to encourage all members in the Constituencies to support anyone who would emerge winner in order for the Party to win and retain the seats in the three Constituencies.

My Jerry Asamane, the Upper East Regional Organizer for the NPP, in an interview with the GNA, urged Party members to desist from intra-party politics and see each other as people seeking for the same goal, saying “unity is the bedrock of any party and it is paramount in our campaign”.

He said the Party could not afford to lose at the constituency level because that would affect it at the presidential level and urged all to remain peaceful with each other and work in the interest of the Party.

He urged the Constituency executives to stay away from the campaign, to avoid division, which may cause mayhem and affect the chance of the Party to win at the presidential level.

