By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Fifty-seven (57) parliamentary aspirants have filed their nomination papers to contest the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Primary in the 20 constituencies of the Greater Accra Region, where the Party has sitting Members of Parliament.



Thirteen of the aspirants are females, a statement issued in Accra by the Regional Secretary, Daniel Parker Odarlai France, has said.

The aspirants are scheduled to be vetted between Friday, February 28 and Sunday, March 8. The specific dates for the various constituencies will, however, be provided by the National Vetting Committee.

The successful aspirants will, subsequently, contest the primary on April 25, 2020 which will be held simultaneously nationwide.

Incumbent Members of Parliament: Alhaji Abu-bakar Saddique of Madina, Patrick Yaw Boamah of Okaikwei Central, and Henry Quartey of Ayawaso Central constituencies are, however, are going unopposed.

The Adentan, Anyaa-Sowutuom, and Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom constituencies have the highest number of contestants with five each, followed by Ablekuma North and Tema Central with four contestants each, respectively.

Constituencies with three contestants include Tema West, Tema East, Krowor, Ledzokuku, La Dadekotopon, Trobu, Okaikwei South and Weija Gbawe.

Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma West, Okaikwei North, Dome Kwabenya and Tema East have two contestants each.

Following is the list of aspirants and the Constituencies as submitted by the Party:

1. BORTIANOR NGLESHIE AMANFROM*

a. Hon Alhaji Habib Saad

b. Hon Sylvester Matthew Tetteh

c. George Addo Osei Waree

d. Fred Abban

e. Gifty Mensah

*2. WEIJA GBAWE*

a. Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah

b. Frederick Quainoo

c. Patrick Ampong Baidoo

*3. ANYAA SOWUTUOM*

a. Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey

b. Emmanuel Tobin

c. Edna Sackey

d. Dr. Adomako Kissi

e. Nana Ama Asafo Boakye

*4. ABLEKUMA NORTH*

a. Hon. Nana Akua Afiriyeh

b. Shiela Bartels

c. Kojo Bewuah

d. John Abgotey

*5. ABLEKUMA CENTRAL*

a. Hon. Ebenezer Nartey

b. Paul Lamptey

*6. ABLEKUMA WEST*

a. Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful

b. Kan Dapaah Jnr.

*7. OKAIKWEI NORTH*

a. Hon. Fuseini Issah

b. Mr. Ken Kuranchie

*8. OKAIKWEI CENTRAL*

a. Hon Patrick Yaw Boamah

*9. OKAIKWEI SOUTH*

a. Hon. Ahmed Arthur

b. Darkoa Newman

c. Nana Fredua Agyemang Ofori Atta

*10. TROBU*

a. Moses Anim

b. Lincoln Edward Addo

c. Kingsley Kwame Nsia Poku

*11. AYAWASO CENTRAL*

a. Hon. Henry Quartey

*12. ADENTAN*

a. Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa

b. Emmanuel Kwesi Mantey

c. Freda Agyemang Sarpong

d. Adam Abdul Razak

e. Rahman Zak

*13. DOME KWABENYA*

a. Hon. Sarah Adjoa Sarfo

b. Ambassador Mike Ocquaye Jnr.

*14. MADINA*

a. Alhaji Abu-bakar Saddique Boniface

*15. LA DADEKOTOPON*

a. Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei

b. Joseph Gerald Nii Tetteh Nyanyofio

c. Comfort Adei Kotey

*16. LEDZOKUKU*

a. Hon. Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

b. Nathaniel Ayettey

c. Vivian Atswei Tawiah

*17. KROWOR*

a. Hon. Afoley Krowor

b. Ing. Emmanuel Odai

c. Eric Nii Ayikoi Okine

*18. TEMA CENTRAL*

a. Hon. Kofi Brako

b. Charles Forson

c. Agyemang Prempeh

d. Nii Noi Yves Hanson-Nortey

*19. TEMA EAST*

a. Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

b. Benjamin Armah Ashitey

*20. TEMA WEST*

a. Hon. Carlos Ahenkora

b. Kwesi Poku

c. Keku Armquasi-Armuzuah

The filing of nominations closed on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

The Party on September, 28, 2019, elected parliamentary candidates in the 100 constituencies across the nation, where it lost in the 2016 Parliamentary Election.

The Greater Accra Region has 34 constituencies.

GNA