By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, March 11, GNA – The Greater Accra Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said out of the 58 aspiring parliamentary candidates in the Region, 51 have been recommended to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for consideration.



The recommended aspirants are from the 20 constituencies of the Region where the party has sitting Members of Parliament.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Daniel Parker Odarlai France, the National Parliamentary Vetting Committee Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It said the other seven were not recommended for various legitimate reasons while two were going unopposed.

The following are the 51 recommended parliamentary candidates; Ayawaso Central: Henry Quartey; Madina: Alhaji Abu-bakar Saddique Boniface; Trobu: Moses Anim; Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom: Alhaji Habibi Saad, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, George Addo Osei Waree, Fred Abban and Gifty Mensah; Anyaa Sowutuom: Dr Emmanuel Lamptey, Emmanuel Tobin, Edna Sackey, Dr Adomako Kissi and Nana Ama Asafo Boakye.

The others are Ablekuma Central: Ebenezer Nartey and Paul Lamptey; Ablekuma North: Nana Akua Afiriyeh, Shiela Bartels, Kojo Bewuah and John Abgotey; Okaikwei South: Ahmed Arthur, Darkoa Newman and Nana Fredua Agyemang Ofori Atta; Weija Gbawe: Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah; Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu Ekuful; Okaikwei North: Fuseini Issah and Ken Kuranchie; Adentan: Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Emmanuel Kwesi Mantey, Freda Agyemang Sarpong, Alfred Ababio Kumi and Rahman Zak.

The rest are Dome Kwabenya: Sarah Adwoa Safo and Ambassador Mike Ocquaye Jnr; Okaikwei Central: Patrick Yaw Boamah; and La-Dadekotopon: Vincent Sowah Odotei, Joseph Gerald Nii Tetteh Nyanyofio and Comfort Adei Kotey; Ledzokuku: Dr Bernard Okoe Boye and Nathaniel Ayettey; Krowor: Afoley Quaye, Ing. Emmanuel Odai and Eric Nii Ayikoi Okine; Tema East: Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover and Benjamin Armah Ashitey; Tema Central: Kofi Brako, Charles Forson, Agyemang Prempeh and Nii Noi Yves Hanson-Nortey; and Tema West: Carlos Ahenkora, Kwesi Poku and Keku Armquasi-Armuzuah.

The statement said the Vetting Committee did not recommend the other seven parliamentary aspirants “based on several reasons ranging from, misconduct, not maturing the constituency for two years, alleged fraudulent acts, double ages on particulars, forgery of documents, bringing the party's name into disrepute, among other things.

They are Lincoln Edward Addo and Kingsley Kwame Nsia Poku for Trobu: Fredrick Quainoo and Patrick Ampong Baidoo; Weija Gbawe; Albert Kan Dapaah Jnr. Ablekuma West; Nii Komettey Tetteh; Okaiwei Central: and Vivian Tawiah; Ledzokuku.

The detailed report on the reasons would be sent to the National Headquarters for consideration and final approval, the statement said.

