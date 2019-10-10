news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Oct 10, GNA - Fifteen candidates have filed nominations for the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections in the Gomoa East District in the Central Region.

There are 12 electoral areas in the District and a total of 53 candidates picked forms for the Assembly with 101 aspiring for the Unit Committee.

Mr Issahaku Salia, the Returning Officer, Gomoa East District, said seven of the 53 candidates filed their nomination forms for the Assembly whilst eight out of the 101 filed for the Unit Committee adding that they were expecting more submissions before October 11, 2019 which was the deadline for submission.

When asked about the low number of submission, he said, it was the attitude of people- “the last minute factor”; and expressed the hope that the numbers would duly increase.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview Mr Salia said the electoral team in the district has used various platforms to create awareness on the processes and procedures to follow should one pick a form.

The Returning Officer said there are four ladies vying, two each for Assembly and Unit Committee adding that, majority of the candidates were contesting for the first time with two being incumbent members.

However at the Buduburam Electoral Area in the district, seven have filed nominations; five for the unit committee and two for the assembly.

The names of the five unit committee aspirants at the Buduburam Electoral Area include: Kwesi Yovo, Samuel Kwesi Vessel, Ketu Joseph, Amoquandoh Isaac Ansah and Robert Yaw Pamfoh; and the Assembly aspirants are: Stephen Kwaw Amoah and Razak Essuman.

Mr James Tetteh, one of the aspirants, said his objective was to improve education of the youth with his focus on footballers.

He pledged to use his influence to lobby for funds to create scholarships for footballers to enroll in schools as it was important to add education to the talent.

He said he intends to work with the elected assembly man or woman to put the interest of the youth first as they are major contributors to a country’s development.

Mr Tetteh said with the support he has garnered, he was certain he would be victorious, however, should that not be the case, he would accept his fate and try again next time.

GNA