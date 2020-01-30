news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA,



Yendi N/R, Jan 30, GNA - Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, the son of the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama has picked nomination form to contest the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries in the Yendi Constituency.

Mr Fuseini Bawa Zakaria, Yendi Constituency NPP Secretary, who announced the aspirant’s intentions, to pick the nomination forms together with some members of the party's council of elders and election committee, said Mr Mahama has satisfied the first rule by paying the GH¢ 2,000.00 banker’s draft in the name of the party.







He said Alhaji Mahama is expected to fill the forms and return them to the party office for further processes towards the constituency primaries in April.

Mr Zakaria said the GH¢ 2,000.00 is expected to be paid by any member of the party with interest to contest in any constituency with a sitting NPP member of Parliament in the country.

Alhaji Mahama, who expressed joy and confidence as he begun the process, said he was confident of emerging as the Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the NPP to represent the good people of the Yendi constituency.

The aspirant said he has supported about 10,000 farmers with farm inputs, sensitised the people of Yendi on diseases such as HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis B, doing all these through his NGO, the Partnership for Poverty Reduction (PPR).

According to him, he financed the renovation of the Yendi hospital mortuary, established and connected most of the youth to be employed in different sectors of the economy among others.

He said his late father left a great legacy and indicated that he was ready to continue that legacy of bringing sustainable development and reducing poverty in the area.

He urged the youth to help ensure peace and harmony in the area in order to win the 2020 elections for the NPP party.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to hold its Parliamentary primaries on 25th April 2020 in areas the party has sitting Members of Parliament.

GNA