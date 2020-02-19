news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Feb. 19, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the exclusive constitutional responsibility of the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile electoral voter register has not changed since 1992.

He said none of the registers compiled by the EC in 1995, 2004 and 2012 led to disturbances or upheavals and gave the assurance that there would be no strife, no conflict in the December 07, 2020 general elections.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing delegates of the Tertiary Students’ Confederacy (TESCON), the tertiary youth wing of the NPP, in Ho to mark the 20th Anniversary celebration of the group.





It was on the theme,“20 Years of Commitment without Inducement: TESCON Our Generational Pillar,” It drew members from the 16 regions and over 200 tertiary institutions.

He said the “good sense of Ghanaians, which has preserved the peace and stability of the fourth Republic for the last 27 years, will continue to prevail and government will not permit any poor, desperate loser to plunge this country into chaos.”

“Ghana is bigger than the ambition of any of us,” the President said.

He said NPP in opposition resorted to the law courts for redress on matters of the EC and expected his opponents to do same, adding as they saw the need to compile a new register lawfully without flouting the laws the same would happen.

President Akufo-Addo said government continued to chalk many successes in all sectors, creating additional six regions, reinvigorating technical and vocational education, free Senior High School implementation, addressing unemployment situation by taking on 54,892 health workers and about 67,000 teachers employed and strengthening institutions to fight corruption.

He said the country according to the book makers would become one of the fastest growing economies not only in Africa but the world at large and prayed that Ghanaians would reward the government with another resounding victory in December.

The President urged TESCON not to be complacent, work harder and “go out there to win more hearts and minds and join in the vision of creating a prosperous country and by the guidance of God, we will get there.”

Mr John Boadu, General-Secretary of NPP said TESCON must exemplify the intrinsic character of the President at all levels and continue to build on their manpower capacities.

He said the longer the NPP stayed in power the more we deliver and the more the welfare of the youth would be improved.

Mr Samuel Awuku, the National Organiser of NPP said the impending elections in December was about contest of hope and hopelessness.

He urged TESCON to strategically and psychologically position themselves to send the success stories of the Party to the informal sector, ghettos and debunk propaganda against the Party.

Mr Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organiser of NPP entreated TESCON to replicate the zeal and hard work exhibited in the 2000, 2004 and 2016 elections, saying the Party hierarchy was poised to support them to deliver election 2020 with ease.

Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry noted that the survival of any political movement hinged greatly on its youth, which is a bastion that incubated the critical human resource for Party and country and urged TESCON to envision strategies for the next 30 years.

Mr Samuel Annobil Baidoo, National TESCON Coordinator commended the founding fathers of the youth wing pledging the active role of the group for the 2020 elections.

Mr Freddie Blay, National Chairman of NPP said the event provided the respite and battle readiness of the Party against the general elections and asked the youth to be steadfast and hard working.

