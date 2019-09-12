news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - Professor Attahiru Jega, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, is in Ghana to share with the Electoral Commission (EC) his experience in best election management practices.



A statement signed by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, an official of the Commission, said his three-day visit was at the invitation of EC and formed part of efforts to broaden its scope, knowledge and learn best practices, both locally and internationally.

Prof Jega was instrumental in carving a niche for Nigeria’s Electoral body - institutionalizing systems and measures that ensured the success of Presidential and Parliamentary elections, conducted under his watch.

He supervised two general elections in 2011 and 2015 in Africa’s most populous country, which were widely accepted by stakeholders.

The statement said the EC was of the firm conviction that he would bring his vast experience and expertise in election management to bear on its operations, especially in the conduct of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

GNA