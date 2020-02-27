news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – Former Executive Director of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Ghana), Ms. Gloria Ofori-Boadu, aspiring to represent the chiefs and people of Abuakwa South Constituency in Parliament, on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is campaigning on job creation.



She said, “My vision is to team-up with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make Abuakwa South a hub of economic activities so that employment opportunities will be created for thousands of people in the area.

“I am offering myself as someone who has worked tirelessly for many years in the Abuakwa South Constituency to improve the lot of people especially women and it is time to serve them in Parliament,” she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Accra.

Ms. Ofori-Boadu, who is the President of Women's Assistance and Business Association (WABA), said, it was time for the area to be represented by a development-oriented personal.

The aspirant, a Gender and Human Rights Advocate, said she will put in place a mechanism to involve the regional and constituency officers to work closely with the constituents to understand the progressive agenda of the NPP government.

“If elected, I will also create a consistent and regular consultative platform to engage traditional and opinion leaders, women and youth groups, vulnerable people, and other identifiable groups and personalities to brainstorm on development initiatives,” she added.

She would collaborate with the Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly and the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation to regulate small-scale mining in the constituency.

Ms. Ofori-Boadu, promised to create jobs for her constituents through self-employment, Leadership and vocational (SELVOC) skills training, when given the nod by the delegates’.

“I will promote the establishment of children and youth libraries and employment centres. Where we will have reading clubs and peer educators for disease prevention, health promotion, keep-fit exercises and other positive programmes,” she added.

She would help to train and promote environmentally-friendly and sustainable land reclamation and manage small-scale mining for sustainable jobs.

She said her promises were feasible, since she had been implementing similar initiatives in her own small way as a native of the area.

Abuakwa South Constituency is in the Eastern Region of Ghana and has had Mr. Samuel Atta-Akyea, as the incumbent Member of Parliament since 2008.

Ms. Ofori-Boadu, a native of Akyem-Asafo, is a legal practitioner.

GNA