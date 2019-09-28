news, story, article

Amenfi West, Sept. 28, GNA - Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh, the Ellembelle District Chief Executive has polled 359 out of 632 votes cast to make him the preferred candidate come the 2020 election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



His strong contender bagged 262 of the votes whiles Isaac Menlah who was also in the race got nine votes.

Mr. Bonzoh K, touted as the favourite of most delegates, had contributed significantly to the development of the district since assuming the political head of the area.

GNA