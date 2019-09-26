news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Asankragwa (W/R), Sept. 26, GNA - Eleven aspirants would be contesting the parliamentary primary election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in three orphan constituencies in the Western region on Saturday, September 28.

The constituencies are Ellembele, Amenfi Central and Amenfi West.

Mr Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed, the Western Regional organiser of the NPP told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the candidates vying in Ellembele constituency are Mr Kwasi Bonzo, Madam Anna Horma Akaisi Miezah and Mr Issac Menlah.

For Amenfi Central constituency, Mr Patrick Hudson Amponteng and Alhaji Abass Mohammed had filed their nomination to contest.

In Amenfi West constituency, Mr Ganiyu said five aspirants, Mr Ernest Abekah Aidoo, Mr Ignatius Akwasi Afrifa, Mr Joseph Kojo Danquah, Mr Paul Dekyi and Mr Abraham Kofi Asante.

The Regional organiser said all was set for the primaries, adding that, a total of 2,507 delegates are expected to vote across the three constituencies on Saturday.

GNA