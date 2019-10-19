news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R), Oct. 19, GNA - An Eleven-member Regional Election Security Taskforce, chaired by Chief Superintendent Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor, Winneba District Police Commander, has been inaugurated at Winneba to manage issues relating to the upcoming District Level, Referendum and the 2020 General elections.

The members are senior officers from the Police, Prison, Fire, Immigration Service and the Bureau of National Investigations in the Effutu Municipality.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the ceremony, Chief Supt. Adjirakor said the taskforce was to ensure that no individual or group of persons endangered the peace in Effutuman before, during and after the 2020 General Election.

It also has responsibility over the forthcoming District Level Assembly Elections and the Referendum, scheduled for December 17.

He said attaining peace was essential and a shared responsibility urging everyone to contribute his or her quota to sustaining it.

“We are ready to drastically deal with any person who attempt to do anything contrary to the laws of the land pertaining to elections to serve as deterrent to others”.

Chief Supt. Adjirakor further assured the people of Effutu that they would execute their task fairly without fear or favor.

He said they should have confidence in the team and support it with relevant information to aid in the discharge of duties.

