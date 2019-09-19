news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA - The Electoral Commission has noted with concern a number of allegations the leadership of the National Democratic Congress has made in sections of the media on the on-going Exhibition of the Voters Register.



A statement signed by Madam Sylvia Annoh, Acting Director of Communications of EC said the allegations were calculated and targeted at creating an erroneous impression about the EC and causing disaffection between its leadership and the general public.

It said the party should have used a formal channel to communicate its concerns to the Commission.

“It is unfortunate that the NDC continues to use the media to raise concerns which can easily be resolved after deliberations with the Electoral Commission, “it said.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC at a media interaction on Thursday alleged that the EC was manipulating the electoral process.

He alleged that the exercise was fraught with challenges and violations of regulations especially in respect of the Public Election regulations C.I.91 that was the governing law under which the exercise was being conducted.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo enumerated issues including; late arrival of registers, incomplete and absence of portions of the 2012, 2016 and 2019 voters register.

The rest were; absence of Biometric Verification Devices at most polling stations, misalignment of polling station codes, bloated exception list, and absence of Commission officers.

The Commission in its statement responded that the essence of the exhibition exercise was to afford all registered voters the opportunity to check and verify their names and particulars, in order to make corrections, to mistakes on their details.

It reiterated that the provisional voters register was exhibited at all polling stations to enable all stakeholders and registered voters to assist the process of cleaning the register.

On the accusations of the EC failing to supply the NDC with a copy of the provisional voters register in contravention of );