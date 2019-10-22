news, story, article

Accra, Oct 22, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) has selected Yellow and Dark Brown colours to denote YES and NO respectively on the ballot paper for the referendum slated for December 17.



A statement signed by Mrs Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the referendum would seek public approval to amend Clause three of Article 55 of the 1992 Constitution, to enable political parties to sponsor candidates for election to the District Assemblies.

It said the YES was in favour of the proposal to enable political party participation and, NO for those not in agreement.

“All eligible voters at all polling station nationwide, who intend to approve of the amendment of Clause three of Article 55 of the 1992 Constitution, to enable political parties sponsor candidates for election to the District Assemblies are required to thumbprint beside the Yellow colour on the corresponding thumbprint space on each ballot paper”, it said.

“Those who disapprove should thumbprint at the space besides the colour, Dark Brown”.

The statement urged public, especially voters and voter educators on the referendum processes to kindly take note of the information and duly observe them in the events leading to the referendum.

GNA