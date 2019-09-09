news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) will begin the exhibition of the Voters’ Register from Tuesday, September 10 to September 17, 2019.

It will start from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm each day including Saturday and Sunday in all 30,702 polling stations nationwide.

Dr Bosman Eric Asare, the Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, who made the announcement at a press briefing on Monday in Accra, said the register to be displayed was compiled between 2012 and 2019.

He said the 2019 registration captured about 1.2 million people, which added up to about 15. 8 million existing voters, bringing the total provisional register to 17million.

He said the exhibition exercise would allow prospective voters to verify if their details, such as names, sex and age were properly captured during the registration and make way for amendments.

Dr Asare explained that the exercise formed part of the Commission’s preparations towards the conduct of the district level election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), the election of the Unit Committee Elections and Referendum.

He said the exercise would make way for the removal of names of deceased voters in the register adding that, “relatives will be required to produce the voter identification card and proof of death certificate and burial permit”.

The Deputy Chairman stated that voters could use the opportunity to replace poor quality or damaged voter cards.

Dr Asare noted that people could use the occasion to correct wrong centre code, correct wrong spelling of names, and effect change of names by presenting the required supporting documentation.

He advised voters to go along with their voter identity cards, adding that people could verify the voter details of relations in their absence.

However, he said, requests for major changes or corrections would only be done via biometric authentication.

“It is important to note that request for major changes or corrections, such as complete change of voter names, addition of new names, among others, are regarded as potential avenues for impersonation, hence, the need for biometric authentication of applicant’s identity at the Commission’s District Office before change is effected,” he said.

Touching on settling claims and objective on the provisional register, Dr Asare said a District Registration Review Officer would be assigned to make a determination on each complaint and objections raised during the exhibition.

He urged the public to show interest in the exhibition exercise to assist the Commission update and produce a credible voter register for the elections.

