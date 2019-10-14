news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh/Emelia Anane Nyiedoor, GNA



Techiman (BE/R), Oct. 14, GNA – The election of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will end the winner takes all syndrome, deepen accountability and speed up holistic development.

This is because it is not the President who would be appointing the MMDCEs, but the electorate through an election, provided Ghanaians vote 70 per cent yes out 40 per cent eligible voter turnout required by the constitution in the impending Referendum slated for December 17 this year.

Mr Kofi Amoakohene, the Bono East Regional Minister stated this when he launched the Public Awareness and Sensitisation Campaign on the amendment of article 55 (3) of the 1992 Constitution at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The Programme, organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with the Electoral Commission and the Information Services Department was supported by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

It was attended by traditional rulers, religious leaders, representatives of Ghana Federation of Disabilities, students, political parties’ representatives, personnel of the security services, government workers and the general public.

Mr Amoakohene, also the Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amanten explained the voting (on December 17) would not only be for the Referendum, but also the election of Assembly and Unit Committee Members to facilitate local governance.

He emphasised “if we fail to vote for the 70 per cent yes in the Referendum, we have done ourselves a disservice, as we will lose the opportunity to determine for ourselves who should lead us as our MMDCEs.

“This is where the Fourth Republican Constitution has vested absolute power into the citizens to decide who should lead and account to them in governance, so "let's all endeavor to go and exercise our franchise", Mr. Amoakohene stressed.

He explained the 70 per cent yes vote, if achieved would give grass root citizens the chance to participate actively in the local-governance process and make-informed decisions that would contribute to the prosperity of the nation.

Mr Amoakohene implored politicians to be humane and allow a sense of fellow-feeling and empathy to permeate in their political endeavors for the general well-being of the populace.

Mr Samuel Asare Akuamoah, a Deputy Chair of the NCCE in-charge of Programmes and Operations said the amendment of the article 55 (3) would enhance the democratic dispensation and ensure progress in the process of local governance.

GNA