By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Ejisu (Ash), March 02, GNA – Youth groups in the Ejisu constituency have called on the police to intensify investigations into the removal of some parts of excavators and other road construction equipment being used for a road project in the area.

They said everything should be done to arrest those behind the theft of the machine parts to save the project, which started about a year ago, from further delays.

Addressing a press conference at Ejisu on Monday, Mr Henry Duah Boateng, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Youth Organizer, said they suspected sabotage - to cause disaffection for the government.

According to Mr Boateng, the theft was detected on Sunday, March 01, and the stolen parts included the control boards and pumps of the three excavators, the contractors had been using to build a new bridge over the Oda River, to link Ejisu to other communities in the constituency.

The contractors estimate the cost of the stolen items at about GH¢300,000.00 and it was important for the police to hunt for the thieves to help bring the contractors back on the project to ensure early completion.

Construction of the Ejisu-Donaso Bridge, which is being supervised by Messrs Kofi Job Company Limited, started about a year ago.

Mr Boateng appealed to the contractors to find other machines to complete the project while the police continued their investigation into the case.

