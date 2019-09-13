news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the applications for appointment as Returning or Deputy Returning Officers for the upcoming District Level Election and Referendum would be received at the District Offices of the EC throughout the country.



A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mrs Sylvia Annor, the Acting Director of Public Affairs, EC, said the applications would be received from Friday, September 13 to Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

It directed that all applications be addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission stating the ‘Position’ being applied for, the ‘Region and District.’

With academic qualification, the EC required that an applicant possesses at least, a first degree.

The statement said experience in electoral work or working knowledge of EC operations and possession of means of transport would be an added advantage.

The closing date for the submission of application is Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

GNA