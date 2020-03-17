news, story, article

Accra, March 17, GNA - The Electoral Commission Tuesday said it has not abandoned its plan to compile a new voters register for the 2020 General Election.



However, it will in due course announce a new date for the exercise in line with the ban against public gathering announced by the President on Sunday night.

In a statement issued by Public Relations outfit of the EC and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, the Commission expressed concern about the information in sections of the media to the effect that the exercise, had been cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Ghana.

"The Commission wishes to state that the compilation of the New Voter’s Register has not been cancelled.

"Plans are far advanced for the successful take-off of the registration process".

It assured the public that it was taking the necessary steps to guarantee the safety of the citizenry and safeguard them from the virus.

" In this regard, the Electoral Commission will put in place concrete measures, including providing sanitizers at all polling stations and providing a conducive atmosphere at all registration centres so as to protect its stakeholders from the virus among others.

"The public is entreated to prepare for the upcoming Voters’ Registration exercise, under the theme,

"ELECTIONS 2020 - Towards Free, Fair, Transparent, Credible and Peaceful Elections in Ghana".

GNA