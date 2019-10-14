news, story, article

Accra, Oct 14, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will be receiving applications from voters, who would want to either transfer their vote or engage in proxy voting, from Friday, October 24, to Monday, November 4.



It would be done at the District Offices of the Commission across the country.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa, in Accra.

It asked all security personnel, who previously registered in places where they reside to contact the EC’s District Offices in their respective areas for transfer of their vote to enable them to vote in the special voting exercise, to be held a week ahead of the December 17 referendum.

The release added that those who transferred their votes in the 2018 referenda would be required to go through the process of transferring their votes again because the earlier transfers were limited to that exercise.

GNA