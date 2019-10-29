news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Ho, Oct. 29, GNA- The Electoral Commission has held a day's engagement with some women and Persons with Disability (PwD) associations to enhance their participation in the upcoming district assembly, Unit Committee elections and the referendum.

The elections, which is set for December 17, this year, will see citizens exercise their voting rights in electing their representative to complete the decentralisation governance processes.

Mr Dogbey A. Selormey, Regional Director, EC, said the 1992 constitution of the country required that the country's democracy was consolidated by decentralizing the administrative and financial machinery of local governance at all levels.

He said the engagement would allow the participants to understand the local governance system and electoral process leading to the voting exercise.

Mr Selorrmey added that the electorate would also partake in the Referendum, which seeks to amend Articles 243(1) and 55(3) for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and the introduction of political party participation in the local elections, which have been presented to Parliament for passage.

He noted that during the referendum, a 40 per cent voter turnout was expected of which 75 per cent should have voted 'Yes'.

Mr Alex Kosi Akpo, Municipal President, Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation, said the engagement accorded them the opportunity to reach out to members who hitherto would not have participated.

GNA