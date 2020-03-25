news, story, article

Accra, March 25, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) has postponed indefinitely the compilation of a new voter register.

Dr Bossman Asare, a Deputy Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services, told the Ghana News Agency that the Commission is monitoring the COVID-19 situation to fix a future date for the exercise.

He said the Commission planned to conduct the exercise in April, however due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 and subsequent measures announced by President Akufo-Addo, the Commission would work with experts and stakeholders to fix a new date.

Dr Asare said in accordance with the directives towards containing the spread of COVID-19 the Commission organised an Interparty Advisory Committee meeting in batches to inform the political parties.

The compilation of the new voters register, the Commission has said was meant to ensure appropriate and meaningful use of technology to safeguard the efficacy of the ballot count and the acceptance of results.

According to the Commission, the quality of the voters’ register played a critical role in the electoral process and an obsolete and incomplete register could not be relied on for an electoral process, which guaranteed the principle of one man, one vote.

The Commission stated that the acceptance of results among stakeholders was dependent on how accurate and efficient it identified people and correctly eliminated voter fraud.

GNA