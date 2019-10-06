news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) will today Monday 7, start accepting nominations from prospective candidates for election as members of District Assemblies and Unit Committees.



There will be no payment of filing fees.

A statement signed by Madam Jean Mensa, the EC Chair, said the nominations will be received in all Electoral Areas in each District from October 7 to 11 between the hours of 09:00hr am to 12:00hr and 14:00hr to 17:00 hour on each day.

It said the nomination was part of a process leading to the District Assemblies and Unit Committee Elections, to be held on Tuesday, December, 17.

The statement said prospective candidates would be expected to personally deliver or cause to be delivered on his/her behalf by the proposer or seconder of his/her nomination, the completed nomination forms to the Returning Officer (Special Duties) at a designated place in the Electoral Area or Unit.

It said the nomination forms for each candidate should be signed or marked by two registered voters, as proposer and seconder and supported by eighteen other registered voters in the District as assenting to the nominations of a candidate seeking election to a District Assembly and eight other registered voters in the District, for candidates seeking election to a Unit Committee.

The statement said the nomination forms should also be endorsed with Candidate's consent to the nomination.

“A Candidate shall, at the time of submitting his/her nomination, provide to the District Returning Officer (Special Duties) four (4) copies of a recent postcard size (bust) photograph with a red background, showing his/her full face and both ears,” it said.

The statement said all completed nomination forms were expected to be completed and delivered in quadruplicate.

It said a registered voter should not propose, second or witness the nomination of more than one person.

GNA