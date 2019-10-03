news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA — The Electoral Commission (EC) will from Monday October, 7 open nominations for prospective Candidates who wish to contest for this year’s District Assembly and Unit Committee elections.



This was contained in a News statement issued on Wednesday, signed by Mrs Jean Mensah, the Chairperson of the Commission and copied the Ghana News Agency.

The exercise, which would end on Friday, October 11, is expected to take place in all Electoral Areas in each District between the hours of 0900 to 1200 noon and 1400 hours to 1700 hours each day.

It said candidates seeking election to a District Assembly should ensure that nomination forms were signed or marked by two registered voters, as Proposer and Seconder and supported by 18 other registered voters in the District and eight other registered voters in the District for Candidates seeking election to a Unit Committee.

The statement said prospective Candidates would be required to personally deliver or cause to be delivered on their behalf by the Proposer or Seconder of their nomination, completed nomination forms to the Returning Officer at a designated place in the Electoral Area or Unit within the District.

It said all potential Candidates should be nominated on the official nomination form of the Electoral Commission, available at each Electoral Area, Unit Committee of the District or at the District Offices of the Commission, within the region from October 3 to 5.

It urged prospective candidates to ensure that they furnished the District Returning Officer with the requisite documents such as four copies of a recent post card size photograph with a red background, showing the full face and both ears of the candidate.

It also cautioned registered voters against proposing, seconding or witnessing for more than one candidate.

The District Assemblies and Unit Committee Elections will be held on December, 17

GNA