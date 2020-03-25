news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, March 25, GNA - Dr. Onsy Nathan Kwame Nkrumah, a leading member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) on Wednesday called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to suspend the New Voters Register Compilation exercise following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Dr Nkrumah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to order the EC to immediately halt the intended voter registration slated for next month.

He also appealed to President Akufo-Addo to switch the New Register's allocated budget estimated of $800 million towards fighting the spread of the virus.

“Ghana is now facing a real global war which is already busy killing and costing us precious lives of fellow Ghanaians here at home and abroad,” he said.

Dr Nkrumah said it was better for President Akufo-Addo to focus all his energy and efforts to direct adequate human and financial resources to protect the health of Ghanaians from the dangers of COVID-19.

“I humbly urge the President to order the EC to cancel or suspend the compilation of the New Voters Register which will involve mass activity; on Humanitarian Health grounds at least; to protect life and limb of every Ghanaian citizen who may be infected by the virus and result in loss of lives,” he said.

He said the virus had not only destroyed Human Life with great speed and efficiency but many Economies and Livelihoods along its way like a great massive unstoppable Tsunami devastating the World Economic Order as we used to know it; Costing the World Trillions of all Hard and Soft Currencies.

Dr Nkrumah said “it is our Collective Patriotic Duty to Urgently Rise up Together as one people with one heart and Mind, responsibly, selfless soldiers ready for battle to defend our beloved homeland Ghana and our long suffering people.

“So help us God as we look up to you as our refuge and tower of strength in our time of need, I pray. Amen,” he said.

GNA