By Regina Benneh GNA



Sunyani, Oct.17, GNA - The general public has been assured of the Electoral Commission’s (EC’s) preparedness towards the peaceful and successful conduct of the District Level Elections (DLEs) and the referendum scheduled for Tuesday, December 17 this year.

Mr Frank Ohene Okraku, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the Commission, gave the assurance on Wednesday at the Bono Regional launch of the Public Sensitization and Awareness Raising Campaign on the DLEs and the Referendum for the Amendment of Article 55(3) of the 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution.

The campaign was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with the Electoral Commission and Information Services Department and supported by the Ministry of Local government and Rural Development.

The programme, attended by participants of diverse backgrounds, was aimed at creating awareness about the local government system as well as the duties of assembly members, effects and benefits of the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on partisan basis.

It was also to educate the electorate on the right to vote, tolerance and the need for peace before, during and after the election.

Mr Okraku said Deputy Returning Officers have been appointed to take responsibility at each of the electoral areas in the region to see to the smooth conduct of the election.

He expressed concern over the general apathy of the populace and the voting public towards and during DLEs and therefore implored the electorate to actively participate in the upcoming one.

Mr Okraku appealed to stakeholders to be actively involved in the sensitisation of the general populace to be nationalistic and vote overwhelmingly that day.

In an open forum, some participants appealed to the EC to reconsider the scheduled date because many of the student-voters would be in school that time.

