news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) invites applications from qualified Ghanaians for recruitment as returning and deputy returning officers for the upcoming District Level Elections and Referendum.



A statement issued by Madam Sylvia Annor, Acting Director of Public Affairs at the EC and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the EC was inviting applications for appointment to the positions for the upcoming District Level Elections and Referendum.

It said the applications would be received at the District offices of the Commission throughout the country from Friday, 13th to Wednesday 18th September.

It said all applications should be addressed to the Chairperson of the EC.

The statement noted that an applicant should state the position applying for, the region and the district.

With regards to academic qualification, the statement said a minimum academic qualification for returning or deputy returning officer was a first degree.

It said experience in electoral work or working knowledge of EC Operations and possession of means of transport would be an added advantage.

"Closing date for the submission of application is Wednesday September 18 September," it said.

GNA