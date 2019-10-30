news, story, article

By Priscilla Obour/ Dominic Antwi Agyei, GNA



Kumasi, Oct. 30, GNA - Mr Benjamin Bano-Bioh, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), has called on the visually-impaired in the region to take active part in the upcoming referendum and District Level Election (DLE).

He said there has been low participation of visually-impaired persons in elections organized by the Commission over the years in the Region and called on them to reverse the trend since adequate provisions would be made to facilitate their involvement in the December elections.

The Regional Director was addressing a forum organized for the visually- impaired to update them on the electoral processes and the local governance system, ahead of the referendum scheduled for December 17, this year.

They were also taught how to use the Tactile Ballot Jacket to cast their votes with little assistance.

The forum formed part of series of engagements between the EC and the various identifiable groups in the Region on the impending elections.

Mr Bano-Bioh said the EC respected the rights of every Ghanaian voter including the minority groups, especially those with various forms of disabilities.

He said the Commission would put in place measures to make the process disability-friendly in order not to disenfranchise anybody.

Mrs Dinah Osei Asibey Frimpong, the Deputy Regional Director, urged them to disseminate the message to their colleagues and always walk into any EC office with their concerns for prompt redress.

Mr George Kyeremateng, the Ashanti Regional President of Ghana Blind Union (GBU) commended the EC for the engagement and called for more of such encounters for a smooth election.

