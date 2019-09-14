news, story, article

Accra, Sept 14 GNA-The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the period for the Exhibition of the Voters Register from Tuesday, September 17th to 20th.



A statement issued and signed by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, Acting Director of Public Relations said all registered voters who registered from 2012 to 2019 were expected to check their names and particulars at their designated Exhibition Centres nationwide.

It said registered voters were expected to provide information to help expunge the names of the dead as well as unqualified persons from the Voters Register.

The Commission according the statement appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with its operatives on the field to make the exercise successful.

GNA