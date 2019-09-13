news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu, (UW/R), Sept 13, GNA - Mr Mohammed Lulua, the Sissala East Exhibition Officer of the Electoral Commission (EC), has appealed to the public to visit their respective polling stations and check their personal details as captured in the voters’ register.

The 7-day exhibition exercise opened on September 10 in all the 85 polling stations, including five newly carved ones out of overpopulated stations with more than 1,000 people.

Mr Lulua told the Ghana News Agency in Tumu after visiting over 50 polling stations that “the process is so far smooth” but added there were few challenges that would be addressed as the days unfolded.

He mentioned some of the challenges as low turn-out due to inadequate public information and complaints by prospective voters about the hassle of journeying far away to replace Voter ID cards.

The EC official advised those who have lost their identification cards to pay GHc5.00 at any branch of GCB Bank and submit the receipt to the EC office for replacement.

But this was received with mixed reactions from some voters at Banu who complained about the cost involved in travelling long distances to locate a GCB Bank, which may even be higher than the replacement cost of the voter ID.

At Banu, about 20 kilometres from Tumu, the Sissala East Municipal Capital, the voter exhibition officer Mr Christopher Panyan said as at 010:45 hours, only 14 persons, out of 344, had checked their details.

