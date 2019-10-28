news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Koforidua, Oct. 28, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) in its effort to encourage full participation in the upcoming District level Election (DLE) and referendum, has trained women and Persons with Disability including the hearing and speech impaired in Koforidua.

The participants drawn from various districts in the region were schooled on the referendum features and processes and the objective of the referendum as well as effective participation of PWDs and women in the DLE.

Mrs Faith Amedzake, the Eastern Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, said all forms of elections involved processes and procedures that must be followed to ensure the integrity of the outcomes, mentioning the voting process itself, counting and collation and recruiting of unbiased election officials.

On the DLE, she said after filing nomination, the EC had to give the notice of poll before one was recognised as a candidate, explaining that after closing nominations, the EC scrutinized the nominations and urged the participants who had filed nominations not to be quick in printing posters for campaign.

On the referendum, she explained that the Yes vote would not only make it possible for MMDCEs to be elected on party lines, but it would affect all other local level elections including the DLE for candidates to be nominated and sponsored by political parties.

The Regional Director urged the participants to inform the EC of any election agent or officer engaged by the EC to play a role in the elections who was a party activist for swift action adding that the EC may not know the hidden background of those engaged.

She reminded the participants that nobody could be disqualified on grounds of gender or disability and urged them not to be discouraged by putting themselves up for elections, rather, she urged them to take advantage of such training and engagement to build their capacities.

GNA