news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi-Wiawso (W/N) Oct. 23, GNA - he Electoral Commission (EC) has held a day's dialogue for youth groups in the Western North Region to educate them on the upcoming District Level Elections and Referendum to elect Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCE'S).



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Godwin Tawiah Oclee, Regional Director of the Commission, said the youth groups were selected from the nine districts and was to sensitise them on the need to take part in the upcoming District level elections and referendum.

The regional Director said such engagements would also be held for women groups and persons with disabilities in the region.

He advised the youth to desist from violent acts and seek peace going into the December 17 district elections to elect assembly and unit committee members.

Mr Oclee called on Ghanaians to take the upcoming District level elections serious.

Some of the participants who spoke to the GNA, commended the Electoral Commission for educating them on the need to take active role in the district level elections.

They pledged to also educate others to also participate in the district level elections and on the need to vote YES for the election of MMDCEs.

GNA