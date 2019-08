news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana will undertake transfer of votes exercise from Friday, August 23 to Wednesday, August 28, 2019.



A statement signed by Mers Sylvia Annoh, an official of the EC said the exercise would be for candidates who want to contest in the upcoming District Assembly and Unit Committee elections.

It advised all aspiring candidates who want to transfer their votes to contact District Offices of the EC.

GNA