news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) has asked media personnel who would be engaged in the coverage of the National referendum come December, to submit their names for ‘Special/Early’ voting to enable them to discharge their duties during the referendum.



According to a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Alexander Bannerman, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), the deadline for the submission of names is Monday, November 4, 2019.

Accordingly, the NMC requests media houses whose staff want to exercise early voting to submit such names together with the following details - Name of voter, Voter ID No, Code of Polling Station in which voter registered and Occupation of the Voter.

This shall be done through the Ghana Journalists’ Association, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, and Private Newspapers and Publishers Association of Ghana, the statement said.

The statement cautioned journalists and media houses to note that there would be no early voting in the District Level Election.

GNA