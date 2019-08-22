news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Tema, Aug. 22, GNA - Actress and Television personality Ms. Ebi Bright has pledged to secure 80 percent of Tema Central delegates' votes, come 24 August 2019.

The National Democratic Congress holds its national parliamentary primaries on 24 August.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Ms.Ebi Bright says she is the best candidate to represent the opposition (NDC) party in the Tema Central Constituency in the December 2020 national poll.

I am more qualified and experienced in the Constituency. As I am making my second attempt to represent the NDC party at the country's legislative house, I know delegates will recognize my strength and vision and vote accordingly, she said.

According to her, when elected, she would ensure that the various branches within the Constituency were empowered, saying, the party would rely on the branches to capture political power from the ruling New Patriotic Party. (NPP).

According to the actress, Ghanaians had regretted voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that they would vote massively for former President John Mahama in the 2020 general elections.

She also advised delegates not to fall for any ambitious promises from aspirants.

Ms. Bright said she would break the NPP monopoly in the Tema Central constituency.

