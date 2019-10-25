news, story, article

By Abigail Yadago, GNA



Koforidua. Oct 25, GNA - Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Alphonse Adu- Amankwah, Eastern Regional Police Commander has appealed to stakeholders including the Media and political leaders to drum home the need for peace before, during and after the elections.

This is because peace is key to election security and development.

He said the security services could only complement stakeholders in ensuring peace in the upcoming district level and unit committee elections and the referendum scheduled for December 17.

DCOP Adu-Amankwah who made the appeal at the inauguration of the Eastern Regional Elections Security task force assured that they would deal with information and issues relating to the elections professionally and therefore called on the public to volunteer information for swift action.

They were made up of members from the security agencies and the Regional Coordinating Council.

The Regional Police Commander,said his team would collaborate with the media to minimise hate speeches on local FM stations and community communication centres to prevent party supporters and others, from inciting people to create disturbances especially in the flash points in the events leading up to both the District level Elections and the General elections. Mrs Faith Amedzake, Eastern Regional Director of the EC, said trust and confidence by the public in the security agencies was critical to ensuring integrity of the election process and expressed the hope that members of the task force would discharge their duties without fear or favour.

GNA