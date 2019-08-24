news, story, article

By Abdulai Haruna, GNA



Accra Aug. 24, GNA - The East Ayawaso Parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region is smoothly underway.

The contesting candidates are; Mr Naser Mahama Toure, the incumbent Member of Parliament and Dr Yakubu Azindow.

The winner of Saturday's parliamentary primary would be contesting on the ticket of the NDC in the 2020 general election.

Mr Yahaya Mohammed Barani, NDC Constituency Secretary of East Ayawaso said they were expecting a total 814 delegates to cast their ballots in the election.

He said the election was a landmark progress to the Party in their warm-up towards winning the 2020 election.

He therefore, called on the delegates and Party members to ensure that the election was successful.

"We are calling everybody that this election is important to us, we must ensure that it ends peacefully without any fighting", he said.

Mr Azilla Innocent, the Returning Officer of East Ayawaso Constituency said,so far, they did not encounter any problem since the election started at 0700 hours.

Mr Ollade Williams, NDC Constituency Chairman of East Ayawaso said, he was of the conviction that nothing untoward would happen by close of election.

He called for peace and unity within the rank and file of the Party, during and after the election.

"It is not about the candidate, it's not about individual interest, it is s about the NDC. Therefore, whoever wins today's election we are all coming together to make sure that we campaign vigorously for the NDC to win the 2020 election," he said.

He said they were prepared to support any candidate that won Saturday's parliamentary contest as the Party's Presidential Candidate.

Superintendent Innocent Ismemo, Nima District Police Commander said his outfit had about 50 police officers on the ground to see to the peaceful conduct of the election.

GNA