By J. k. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R), Sept.16, GNA - The Effutu Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disassociated itself from an announcement by a group that the Party needs Dr James Kofi Annan as its Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 General Election.



In a press release signed by Mr Kow Micah-Turkson, Chairman, and Mr Abraham Henry Arthur, Secretary of the branch, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Party said the action by the group contravened Article 8 (3) and 9 (2) of the NDC Constitution.

Dr Annan, it noted, was not a member of the Party and it was misleading for any group to say he reserved the right to contest the impending Parliamentary elections.

The Release said the Party had not give Dr Annan, a Winneba-based businessman, who had earlier declared his intention to go independent, the permission to use any of the NDC's symbols and emblems in whatever form.

It described as unfortunate the group’s attempt to force him on the Constituency warning those involved to desist from the act.

The release said the executive found the situation worrying since such acts attracted negative reportage for the Party and did not augur well for its branding and development.

“It is the ultimate responsibility of the executive to ensure total peace and tranquility and a conducive environment for effective organisation at the branch levels,” it said.

