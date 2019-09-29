news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Keta (V/R), Sept. 29, GNA - Dr Benjamin Sena Dzameshie of the Keta Government Hospital, has been elected the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Keta Constituency.



He polled 270 votes to beat his only contender, Mr Godwin Edudzi Yao Effah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive, who had 163 votes.

Dr Dzameshie said his election signaled; “a new dawn and a new era” for the youth where their needs would be prioritized and urged them to considered his work at the Hospital and give him the nod to represent them in Parliament.

He thanked his contender for the race and all delegates for the time and asked for a united front for victory for the Party in the 2020 general election.

Dr Dzameshie said he would address issues of unemployment and underdevelopment when voted into Parliament.

“There are ongoing plans by this government to construct a port at Keta for employment and other policies aimed at improving the living conditions of the people and we need your votes to be in power to roll out these life-changing projects,” he said.

Mr Kwasi Bodjah, the NPP Regional Organiser, congratulated Dr Dzameshie and charged him to do his best to increase the fortunes of the Party in the Constituency.

In a related development, Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, was elected by popular acclamation as the Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP in the Ketu North Constituency.



